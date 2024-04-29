Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.75. 385,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,188. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $125.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,165,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

