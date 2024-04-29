Energi Price Reaches $0.12 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Energi has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $949,484.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,185,206 coins and its circulating supply is 76,189,068 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.