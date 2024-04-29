Meter Governance Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $51.35 million and approximately $269,770.10 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,573,283 coins and its circulating supply is 35,945,093 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,566,906 with 35,940,311 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.4587213 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $201,232.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.