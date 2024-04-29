Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 2.6 %

DBD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

