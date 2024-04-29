Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $74.78. 2,825,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,574. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

