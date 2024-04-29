Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.52% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 51,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,357,406 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,044.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 347,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,463. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

