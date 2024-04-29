Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 153,630 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.16. 2,222,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,463. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

