Skylands Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 263,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

