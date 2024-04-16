SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,476 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.