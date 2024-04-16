Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TISI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.81. Team has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

Institutional Trading of Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

