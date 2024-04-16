Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISIFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TISI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.81. Team has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Team

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

