UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get UDR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.87%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.