Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,007,000.

SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,262. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

