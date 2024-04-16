Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $401.40

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.40.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild
TopBuild Stock Performance
NYSE BLD opened at $411.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $198.82 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.92.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.