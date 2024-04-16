Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $401.40

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $411.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $198.82 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

