Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $88.27. Approximately 2,153,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,296,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

