United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,257,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

