Wealth Alliance Acquires 419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

