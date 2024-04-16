Wealth Alliance Buys 3,164 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 1,800,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

