5,953 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

