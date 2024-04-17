Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

