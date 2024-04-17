Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,957 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $52,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

