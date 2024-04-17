Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Position Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Genesco were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCO

Genesco Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.