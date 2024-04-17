Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 101.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

