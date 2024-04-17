Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nomura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

