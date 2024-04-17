Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.26% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $56,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KW opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

