Investors Research Corp Sells 2,250 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $14,276,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $10,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $9,878,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.