Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

