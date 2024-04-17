Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.71 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

