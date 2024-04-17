S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

