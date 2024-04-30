Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.8 %

SFM stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $68.03.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,332,052.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,052.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

