BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOKF opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

