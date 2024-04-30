Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BGFV

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of BGFV opened at $3.65 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.