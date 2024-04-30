Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $169.58 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

