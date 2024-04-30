Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.08.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

