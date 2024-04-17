Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

