Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Trevena
Trevena Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Trevena
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.