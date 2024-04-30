Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of KRNT stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
