Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

