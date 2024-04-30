Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -1.84. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
