StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVI. Desjardins decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.06.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.