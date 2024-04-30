Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.53) on Friday. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,384.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.99.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

About Mpac Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.