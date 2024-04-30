Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.53) on Friday. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,384.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.99.
About Mpac Group
