BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.92) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.78) to GBX 2,520 ($31.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($32.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.74).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,250 ($28.26) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,287.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,393.11. The company has a market capitalization of £113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,939.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,344.83%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

