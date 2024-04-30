PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.40.

PTC opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.69. PTC has a 12 month low of $124.42 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

