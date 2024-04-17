Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 578.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

