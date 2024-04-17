ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.49 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

