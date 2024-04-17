Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.86. Koppers has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094 over the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

