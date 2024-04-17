Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALAB opened at $74.52 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.