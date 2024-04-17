Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $184.57 and last traded at $183.33. 7,470,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 42,636,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.32.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

