Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Aptiv Put Options (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,834 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average volume of 1,890 put options.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

