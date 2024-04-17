Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. 315,781 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

