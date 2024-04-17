Latitude Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. 1,515,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,602. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

