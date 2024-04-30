Aevo (AEVO) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Aevo has a total market cap of $150.66 million and $55.38 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aevo has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 133.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.50827475 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $49,407,173.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.